4-H kids taking steps to become future Trumbull County farmers

These kids are experiencing the hard work it takes to become a farmer first-hand

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Guests who walk by the barns at the 173rd Trumbull County Fair will see the future farmers of Trumbull County and beyond.

“I want to plant crops and just do milking and stuff to provide for people to drink,” said Lance Myers from North Benton.

These kids are experiencing the hard work it takes to become a farmer first-hand.

“I have to take wheelbarrows and clean up poop,” said Grant Carson from Gustavus Township.

That might not be a glamorous chore, but those already in the industry say taking care of the animals, in all aspects, teaches them responsibility.

“It also teaches them that they’re responsible for an animal. Like a human being, they have to feed them, they have to take care of them in order for them to produce the milk that we need,” said farmer Jamie Pierce.

These children are learning the ropes at a young age.

Keith Barto of Hartford is 19-years-old, but he has been been around cows at the fair for more than a decade.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s a yearlong thing,” Barto said.

He hopes to one day own a dairy farm and pass on his passion for animals to his future children.

“I want them to learn to respect the animals as well as it helps you build character,” he said.

This sentiment is echoed by other 4-H kids too.

“I really want to pass this on to my kids because it’s such a fun experience for me,” said Sydney Collins.