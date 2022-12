POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a working fire in Poland early Saturday morning.

It happened on the 2900 block of Howell Drive after a house breezeway caught on fire around 5 a.m.

Fire crews say the home owner and animals in the house all got out safe before the fire escalated.

Poland, Boardman, Struthers and Beaver fire departments all assisted on the fire.

No word yet on if the house is a total loss.