4 children, over 30 animals removed from Lawrence Co. home during investigation

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police and humane agents seized dozens of animals while serving a search warrant at a Lawrence County home last month.

State police helped a Lawrence County humane agent investigate an animal cruelty complaint at a mobile home on Rabbit Haven Lane in Washington Township on Jan. 23.

Investigators say the home was deplorable and many dogs and other animals were kept in unsanitary conditions.

Children and Youth Services also removed four school age children from the home.

The next day, investigators served a search warrant at the home. According to the report, they found animals kept in kennels and pet carriers covered with feces and urine-soaked bedding.

The report said some of the kennels housed more than one dog at a time.

Investigators said the home had an overwhelming odor and there were shelter issues with some of the outside enclosures.

They seized 30 pit bull terriers, one kitten, two gerbils, six feeder mice, two living ball pythons and three dead ball pythons, the report said.

All of the animals were taken to an animal rescue in western Pennsylvania and will receive veterinary checks.

Endangering children and animal cruelty charges are pending.