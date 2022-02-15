LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested three people and a teenager after reports that they broke into a Lordstown man’s house and were found inside his “man cave.”

The victim, a 50-year-old man, called police just after 6 p.m. to report the burglary. He said he had been at a Super Bowl party down the street and returned to his apartment in the 5100 block of Palmyra Rd. to get some more chewing tobacco and to use the restroom, according to a police report.

The report stated that the victim was in his bathroom when he heard a loud noise. He told police that he then found three people standing in his “man cave,” one of which he recognized as a friend.

The man said he asked them what they were doing and told them to “get the f**k outta here,” to which they responded, “OK” and then got into a van that was in the driveway.

According to the report, the van got stuck briefly in snow in the driveway, which enabled police to catch up to the suspects nearby.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and three adults — Todd Peterman, 59, and Eleanor Eckert, 35, both of Warren; and Ramoa Hudson, 52, of Cleveland — were in the van when they were stopped by officers.

During questioning, Eckert initially told investigators that she was at the house because she believed the man who lived there was having a Super Bowl party and that she was invited. She said the group left after the man told them that he was calling the cops.

Police said, however, that the teenage boy who was in the vehicle told them that Peterman and Eckhart had planned to burglarize the house and that Peterman pulled the air conditioning unit out of the window, climbed in the house and then unlocked the door so the others could come inside.

Police said the air conditioning unit was on the ground outside the home and the victim reported that it appeared that the suspects went through his medicine bottles.

Police reported finding three crack pipes in Eckert’s purse as well as a bottle of mixed pills.

Police charged Peterman, Eckert and the teen with burglary. Eckert and Peterman also face child endangering charges, according to jail records.

Hudson, who told police that she didn’t go into the home, was arrested on a warrant for unrelated charges through Warren Township.