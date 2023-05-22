WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two women were arrested Saturday after shots were fired during a fight between sisters, according to the report.

Police went to the 3000 block of Aris Street NW after a caller heard gunshots and screaming just before 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found two sisters arguing. Brandon Brown, 37, of Warren, was in the yard and yelling at another female, Bryan Fambro, 41, of Bedford, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked Kia.

Brown was placed in a cruiser and when officers tried to question Bedford, she started screaming and crying as her mother got in the way.

The mother told police that the two women had been drinking and got into a disagreement and that at some point, Brown pulled out a gun and fired four to five shots. A gun was found next to a tree in the front yard and four shell casings were found in a nearby driveway, the report stated.

Brown was charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing. Fambro was charged with domestic violence and obstructing official business.

Both sisters will be back in court on June 20 and their bond was set at $2,500.