3rd annual Papa’s Puerto Rican block party brings out community

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Spanish community is gathering this weekend for the annual Papa’s Puerto Rican block party.

Papa’s Puerto Rican Cuisine throws the block party every year as a way of saying thank you to the community.

“We appreciate all our customers here in Campbell, so we did this for them at no cost, and a little bit of fun for the kids here and there,” said Jeannette Morales, owner of Papa’s.

There’s food, games, a live band and even a dunking booth.

The Moraleses recently opened their third location on McCartney — Papa’s Puerto Rican Bakery.

They said they are grateful for the continued support they receive from their customers and the community.

“We just appreciate everybody that comes down to Papa’s and gives us business,” said Carmelo Morales, owner of Papa’s.

The block party at Papa’s on 12th Street in Campbell is free and open to the public. The Moraleses welcome all to come out and dance and eat.

The block party runs through Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m. The inside bar/restaurant is open until 2 a.m.