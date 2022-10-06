BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The $3 million construction of a new plaza in Boardman will begin soon.

Developer Terrill Vidale announced Thursday a multi-unit plaza is going in at 15 Boardman Canfield Road on the old McDonald’s restaurant site next to Men’s Warehouse.

Named Prosper Centre, the plaza will house four suites and be anchored by Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness, a medical spa and wellness center.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Monday, Oct. 10. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, State Senator Michael Rulli, county commissioners and other local leaders will be there.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.