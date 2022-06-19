WKBN and WYTV are sponsors of the Father’s Day Car Show.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – If you and your dad enjoy cars head to Sharon on Sunday to enjoy the city’s 39th annual Father’s Day Car Show.

About 600 to 700 cars are expected with thousands of spectators throughout the day.

“I’m here to see cars from the 60s and 70s. Those are the cars I grew up with, so that’s what I want to see today…there’s something for everyone,” said Ed, who is part of the car club.

This year is the 39th annual car show in Sharon and the 50th year of the car club there.

The car show runs from noon until 4.