COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of dollars are headed toward a local county’s drug task force, which the sheriff says is very needed.

“That $39,000 will greatly assist the continual fight against drug addiction in Columbiana County,” said Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin.

The $39,925 grant, secured by State. Rep. Monica Robb Blasdel, comes from the RecoveryOhio program.

In March, Robb Blasdel met with Columbiana County law enforcement to discuss the importance of keeping drugs off the street.

McLaughlin told First News the money will go to further investigating overdose deaths in the county.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.