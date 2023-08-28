YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Mahoning Valley Sanitary District Chief Engineer Mike McNinch announced Monday that the district has received a $38.32 million federal grant to renovate the 96-year-old Meander Reservoir dam.

“This is a huge win for our region,” McNinch said.

The money is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program.

The $38 million grant will pay for 70% of what’s estimated to be a $54 million renovation.

McNinch hopes to have the money in hand by January with the renovation of the dam starting in the spring of 2024.

Meander Reservoir provides drinking water for much of Mahoning County and parts of Trumbull County.

McNinch said he doesn’t anticipate a problem coming up with the additional $16 million to cover the cost.

“We have a couple different scenarios,” McNinch said. “It’s about making it the most cost-effective to the water customers.”

When asked if raising water rates was a possibility to raise the extra money, McNinch said, “No comment.”