37 teams take the field for Aubrey Taylor Buddy Bowl in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 4th annual Aubrey Taylor flag football tournament was a major success in Canfield on Sunday.

The event is named after 10-year-old Aubrey Taylor.

A record high 37 teams from all age groups took the field.

Over $10,000 will be donated to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

NEO flag football director Pete Raptis says he hopes to see that number keep going up.

“Our goal hits 20 to 25 thousand one year. We’re trying to raise as much as we can and as much awareness as we can. I don’t think people in this Valley realize the impact of these funds — how far they go.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley offers year-round programs for the community. These include free medical, legal and educational lectures for kids and families to ease the demands of Down Syndrome.