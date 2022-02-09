EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A multi-million dollar loan has been granted for a marijuana cultivation facility in Columbiana County.

Commercial real estate finance company Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has approved a $34 million loan for Pennsylvania-based FARMACEUTICALRX to build a cultivation and post-harvest facility in East Liverpool.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will be in addition to a dispensary that is currently operated by FARMACEUTICALRX in the city.

“We continue to believe Ohio is a very attractive limited license state and the right market for us. We are excited to partner with the Chicago Atlantic team who believes in our strong cash flow generation, and revenue and profitability prospects. We are committed to cultivating and producing premium organic and craft medical marijuana products for our loyal customers and to being disciplined stewards of capital for our shareholders, said Rebecca Myers, CEO and founder of FARMACEUTICALRX.

The new facility promises to create jobs in East Liverpool, but an exact number was not released.

Two addresses are listed as FARMACEUTICALRX sites in East Liverpool, one on Dresden Avenue and the other on Harvey Avenue.

Another facility is operating on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Farrell, Pa.