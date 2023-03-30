YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A celebration in honor of 330 Day is taking place in Youngstown today.

The city-wide free event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at 2618 Mahoning Avenue.

The event will include voter registration, vendors, food trucks, live performances, small business recognition, honorees, city officials, community outreach, bounce houses and more.

Westside Bowl, located across the street, will be offering food and drink specials. Fusion Barber Shop will be giving out free haircuts. Jewels N More 2.0, Media Jacked Music Studio and Mr. Rooter Plumbing will all have a raffle.

You can find out more about the event on the event’s Facebook page.