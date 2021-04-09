$30K or $3,500: Pandemic spotlights cost-effectiveness of online colleges

Students are realizing the cost savings of online schools following virtual classes brought on by the pandemic

(WKBN) – Across the country, on-campus colleges and universities have seen a decrease in student enrollment.

Experts estimate enrollment is down anywhere between 5% to 20% at some schools.

Since the start of the pandemic, schools have adjusted to the new normal by moving classes online.

As a result, enrollment in online-only colleges has increased.

Western Governors University (WGU) is a completely online college. They say they have seen a 14% increase in enrollment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of on-campus schools said, ‘hey, we can’t have you face to face,’ so more students decided to go online,” said WGU Chancellor K.L. Allen. “Individuals started to realize if I’m going to a regular school online, and I’m having to pay $30,000 a year, I can go to a non-profit, regionally accredited school and pay about $3,500 per term.”

Allen says their teacher education program and IT program have seen the largest spike in enrollment. A more than 25% increase for each.