SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.

People were invited to enjoy the last maze day of the season with their furry friends. This is the 14th annual Dog Day at Maze Craze.

Dogs and owners had a chance to explore the maze and meet other dogs. Customers paid a small fee to enter the maze.

Fees will be donated to a local Animal Charity of choice.

The Charity is yet to be decided.

“There are so many organizations that take care of the animals that they don’t get the funding from the state and that kind of thing, so I think that every little bit helps,” said Cindy Bacon, owner of Maze Craze.

Maze Craze is expecting to see around 300-600 people show up with their dogs.