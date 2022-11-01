YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Donations to the Rescue Mission are once again benefiting its residents.

Tuesday, the shelter got more than 300 bras for the women to try on, and take.

First News told you two weeks ago there was a need for new undergarments.

Because of that story, a lot of people wanted to donate, including the “I Support the Girls” organization.

“Six years ago I ended up having a double masectomy and I had bras so I was like okay what can I do with these so I did my first donation actually to the Youngstown Rescue Mission and after that it just kind of took off,” said Jodi Morrison of ‘I Support The Girls.”

“We’re getting really full and the opportunity that we can share today with our guests give them something that they wouldn’t have the resources to purchase themselves. It’s just a blessing to all of us,” said Lynn Wyant of the Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission.

The Mission has collected more than $800 dollars from “Socktober” which they’ll use to order more bras.. if guests need more