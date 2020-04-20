Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.

30 police departments head out to Canfield Fairgrounds for K-9 training

Local News

The dogs went through many exercises, including how to find a suspect hiding in a field

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police dog training at Canfield Fairgrounds

Credit: WKBN

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police departments utilized Monday’s beautiful sunshine for some intense dog training.

At the Canfield Fairgrounds, 30 different police departments and those new to the force helped train their dogs.

The dogs went through many exercises, including how to find a suspect hiding in a field.

“I hope they learned to use the dog to keep themselves safe and be able to get more work done with animals,” said lead dog trainer Jeremy Riley.

Riley trains all over the state and says that the training is very effective.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com