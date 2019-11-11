3 women robbed at gunpoint leaving Grove City outlet mall

Police say three elderly women were robbed at gunpoint walking from the Grove City Premium Outlets

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Police say three elderly women were robbed at gunpoint walking from the Grove City Premium Outlets.

According to police, the women were walking about 7:15 p.m. Sunday from the outlet mall on Westside Square Drive via an alleyway to the adjacent Marriott Hotel when they were approached by a man.

Police say the man pulled a gun and ordered the women to hand over their bags. He then forcefully took several bags and purses from the women and took off back toward the outlet mall.

The suspect may have gotten into a dark-colored car.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, about 5 foot 6 inches tall with a stalky build. He was wearing a knit hat and dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (724) 662-6162.