WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than $20,000 worth of items were stolen after three businesses were broken into Thursday.

Mancan Staffing, Vapor Kings and Warren Nails on Elm Road NE were broken into sometime after 1 a.m.

According to a police report, an employee with Mancan Staffing showed up to work and noticed someone had broken into the building. When officers got there, they noticed the other businesses had also been broken into.

There was damage done to the walls at all three businesses, and the security systems were damaged.

The report states that around $22,000 worth of cash and property was taken, including 20 Apple iPhones, AirPods, watches and a bag full of cash.

As of now, police have not listed a suspect.