BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called out to a three-vehicle accident in Boardman Thursday morning.

The eastbound lanes of US-224 are closed while crews clear debris from the crash, which happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue.

Investigators say a pick-up truck was rear ended and hit another vehicle, which struck a utility pole.

One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are almost done clearing the scene, so the road should reopen soon.