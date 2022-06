HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Officers responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called about 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of East Liberty Street in Hubbard where three vehicles were involved in a crash.

Liberty Street was blocked on both sides, but traffic is moving again.

A pole is sheared, but the driver who hit it is not badly hurt.

This is a developing story.