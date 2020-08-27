3 Trumbull County fire departments to share in $285K grant

The money will be used to buy equipment and provide training and supplies

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Three Trumbull County fire departments will share in a $285,855 federal grant.

Brookfield, Lordstown and Weathersfield will share in the grant to help purchase equipment, provide professional training, wellness, fitness programs and personal protective equipment and supplies.

The three departments will receive the following disbursements:

Brookfield – $101,255

Lordstown – $51,628

Weathersfield – $85,417

Ravenna in Portage County will also receive $47,555 of the grant.

The grant is part of the 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $315 million awarded to fire departments, certain EMS organizations and state fire training academies around the nation.

The program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.