3 tenants displaced after fire at Mercer triplex

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Three tenants living in apartments have been displaced from their homes after a fire Friday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at 216 W. Market Street, at an old home that had been converted into a triplex.

Three fire departments — East End, Grove City and Springfield — responded, blocking off the road between N. Shenango and Sassafras Streets.

The fire was extinguished and while damage was reported, the home can be repaired, according to East End’s fire chief.

Firefighters are investigating the cause as either electrical in nature or due to careless smoking.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced residents while repairs are made.