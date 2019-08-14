3 shot in New Castle, police search for gunman

All three victims were reported to be in stable condition

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are looking for a gunman after three people were shot inside a house in New Castle Tuesday night.

Police were called just before midnight to a house in the 1000 block of Adams Street where they say someone walked in, shot three people and left.

Shenango Township police brought in their K-9 to help search for the suspect.

Two of the victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and the other to UPMC in Jameson. All are reported to be in stable condition.

A suspect has not been named.