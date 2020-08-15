3 sent to hospital with injuries after Mercer County crash

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 6900 block of E. State St. in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Three people went to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Mercer County on Saturday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. in the 6900 block of E. State St. in Jefferson Township.

A man was thrown from a car following a crash with a red Subaru Outback.

A trooper at the scene said the man’s car collided with the Outback while traveling west on Route 62.

There were two people inside the Outback, and both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the trooper.

All of the crash victims went to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown with injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time, and the victims’ identities haven’t been released yet.

Crews are working to remove the vehicles from the roadway, which is blocked at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

