LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles in Liberty on Friday afternoon.

It happened at Logan Way and Colonial Drive around 3:30 p.m.

The intersection was blocked until about 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators at the scene, a car was turning left onto Colonial Drive when the vehicle behind it failed to stop or slow down. That vehicle hit the car and a utility pole.

Three people in the car that caused the crash were sent to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

No one appeared to be injured inside the other vehicle.