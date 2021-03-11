3 raids in Columbiana County net drugs and cash

Charges are pending in all three searches

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Three drug raids in Columbiana County Thursday turned up several drugs and cash.

In Wellsville, search warrants were executed at two locations.

The first was at a home on Riverside Avenue. Officers say they found crackpipes, scales, drugs and 84 knives.

Another search was conducted at a home on Clark Avenue. Officers say they found scales, baggies, drugs and more than $,1800 in cash.

In East Liverpool, officers searched an apartment on Purinton Avenue where they say they found suspected methamphetamine, pills and suspected acid.

Amber Ice and Ronnie DelGuzzo were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Charges are pending in all three searches.