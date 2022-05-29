LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers from Mahoning and Trumbull counties were called to a large party at an event center in Liberty last night.

Police tell us the manager called just before 10:30 when the teenagers at the party started causing problems.

Once police got there, a fight broke out and more crews were called for back up, including officers from Ohio State Police, Girard, Youngstown and Austintown.

Some people even ran from the scene, which led to a foot chase.

We’re told two people were arrested.