YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured early Sunday morning on Youngstown’s South Side.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Coconut Grove on South Avenue.

Police tell First News that three people were shot and one person is in critical condition and the other two victims are in serious condition.

Witnesses say a fight broke out inside the bar and then shots were fired. One person was seen lying on the ground with gun shot wounds.

Police say they did take a suspect into custody after he ran outside the bar.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and the investigation is ongoing.