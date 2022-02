YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people were displaced from their home on Youngstown’s South Side on Sunday afternoon after a fire.

Calls came in around 1:30 p.m. for the fire. When crews arrived, a fire truck slid on the street due to the ice and snow.

Battalion Chief John Lightly said the fire was contained to a small amount of damage and was an accidental electrical fire.

No one was injured.