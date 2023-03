YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County continues to doll out its American Rescue Plan money from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioners agreed to give more than 385,000 to MYCAP. Another $300,000 will go to Catholic Charities and $350,000 to the YMCA.

The agencies will distribute the money to people in need for things such as food and rental assistance.

The county started with $44 million in COVID-19 funds. It has spent about $30 million.