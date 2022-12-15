YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three new unmarked police cruisers will soon be hitting the streets of Youngstown.

The Youngstown Police Neighborhood Response Unit (NRU) will be getting three Dodge Chargers.

The Board of Control approved the purchase of the vehicles at Thursday’s meeting. The used Dodge Chargers will replace marked patrol cruisers currently being used by the NRU.

“We’re always trying to make sure our officers have equipment that they can do their job more efficiently, whether it’s apprehending a criminal or storing gear or going to a crime scene. You need the right car for the job,” said Captain Jason Simon.

Simon said the Chargers tend to be a little faster, which can help with police chases. The vehicles will be “upfitted” with the necessary lights, sirens and other equipment and then will hit the streets.