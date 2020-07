The Diamond Dazzler is a $30 game with a prize of $3 million

Mercer, Pa. (WKBN) – A $3 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket was sold recently at a store in Mercer County.

The Diamond Dazzler ticket was sold at Leomart, next to the Shell gas station on Perry Highway in Mercer.

Leomart receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner’s named was not released.