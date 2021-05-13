3 men charged with storing hazardous materials, operating dump site without permits

Two brothers and another man appeared in court Thursday morning

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from New Waterford and two others from Sebring are free on bond now after all appearing in court Thursday morning.

Brothers Brian and Samual Hopper and Richard Sickelsmith are charged with storing hazardous materials and operating a dump site without the proper permits.

Authorities in Sebring say they discovered thousands of pounds of toxic materials during a search of the old Sebring Industrial Plating plant back in March.

We’re told Sickelsmith is the plant’s former owner and the Hoppers operate it now.

All three are due back in court again next month.