WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three Warren JFK students are once again selling baked goods, lemonade, and other items to raise money for Akron Children’s Hospital.

Lyla Day, Alessandra Renn, and Ella Economos hosted their 5th annual bake sale Friday at the Garfield Community Garden in Warren.

The now 12-year-olds have been raising money for charity through their yearly bake sale since they were going into the 3rd grade.

In the past two years combined they were able to donate more than $1,100. This year they set a big goal with the hopes of raising $1,000 and they exceeded it bringing in $1,251.

They say it’s important to them to help kids fight cancer.

“The kids with cancer deserve to be like normal kids. They deserve like to have like the opportunities that we have,” said Day.

“So we want to do something nice for them that can make them stop suffering,” said Renn.

“We just wanna give them as much as we can that we have so they can just feel important because I know it’s very difficult for them,” said Economos.

The girls were also collecting donations for Ukraine. They plan on hosting the bake sale again next year.