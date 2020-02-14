3 injured in explosion at Mercer County business

An explosion at a business in Mercer County that makes tactical equipment injured three employees

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – An explosion at a business in Mercer County that makes tactical equipment injured three employees.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, crews were called at 9:36 a.m. Friday to Combined Systems, Inc. on Kinsman Road in Greene Township, near Jamestown.

A machine malfunctioned, causing an explosion, dispatchers said.

Three employees were injured and taken by ambulance from the scene. They haven’t been identified yet.

Four departments from Mercer County and one from Crawford helped fight the fire.

Combined Systems, Inc., makes products for global defense and law enforcement, according to the company’s website. It is the parent company of Combined Tactical Systems, Penn Arms, CTS Thompson Handcuffs and Restraints and CTS Training Institute.

A fire broke out at the same company in March of 2019 and another incident five years ago. Other fires and incidents were covered there by 27 First News in 2013, 2012 and 2011.