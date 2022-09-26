WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Department of Education has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, and two Valley schools made the list.

Canfield Village Middle School and South Range Elementary School, both in Canfield, made the list along with Seaborn Elementary in Mineral Ridge.

“I am proud of the work done by Ohio’s Blue Ribbon Schools to help secure a bright future for our students,” said Senator Sherrod Brown. “These schools, and many others across our state, are setting a high bar and setting Ohio’s next generation up for success.”

Other Ohio schools on the list include:

Grace L. Roxbury Elementary School in Solon

Hicksville Elementary in Hicksville

Isham Memorial Elementary School in Wadsworth

Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School in Lynchburg

Oakwood Junior High School in Dayton

Olentangy High School in Lewis Center

Port Washington Elementary School in Port Washington

Sauder Elementary School in Massillon

Versailles Elementary in Versailles

Watson Elementary School in Massillon

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program has been recognizing great American schools since 1982. The designation is based on overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps.