3 hurt in North Jackson rollover crash

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in North Jackson.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Friday on Mahoning Avenue, about a half-mile west of State Route 45.

Two vehicles were involved, with one landing on its roof.

Investigators at the scene said both vehicles were heading westbound on Mahoning Avenue at the time of the crash. They say an Impala went to pass a Jeep but rear-ended it.

The Jeep then went off the road, hitting rocks on the side of the road and flipping over.

Investigators believe the driver of the Impala may have had a medical issue.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

Mahoning Avenue is shut down west of State Route 45 in the area of the crash. The road should be open within 15 minutes.

