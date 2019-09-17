3 homes damaged in East Liverpool fire

Crews were called early Tuesday to a house on Houston Avenue

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – One person escaped a house fire Tuesday in East Liverpool that damaged two other homes.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Jason Glista, crews were called around 3:22 a.m. to a house in the 1000 block of Houston Avenue on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the house and a live electric wire was in the front yard.

Multiple crews had to fight the fire from two different sides of the house.

The fire spread to two nearby vacant houses.

The person in the house got out safely but hasn’t been located, according to Glista.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.