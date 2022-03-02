NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Three people from Youngstown and three others were arrested during a drug raid Wednesday in New Castle.

The Lawrence County Investigative Unit, New Castle City Police Department, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Lawrence County Criminal Investigative Division searched an apartment in the 700 block of Lathrop St.

Investigators say they found drugs, guns and cash inside. They seized 69.6 grams of crack cocaine, 86.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12.9 grams of heroin, eight suboxone strips, marijuana, two guns, $7,055 in cash and scales.

Six people inside the house were taken into custody.

Marquis Garvin, Vincent Hill, and Jeremiah Hill, all from Youngstown, were charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Tyran Baskin and Kevon Quilter, of Detroit, and Patrick Hicks, of New Castle, were charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver.

All six are in the Lawrence County Jail.