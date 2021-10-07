3 facing charges after stolen ‘zombie horse’ recovered in Liberty

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are facing charges following the theft of a “zombie horse” Halloween decoration.

According to a police report, the 15-foot horse was stolen from a yard in the 700 block of E. Kline St. The theft was reported by the homeowner on Monday.

The next day, investigators began receiving information on the case, including a picture of a Girard High School student posing with what appeared to be a portion of the stolen zombie horse.

According to a police report, the 17-year-old girl said she and McKenzie Cross, 20, had the idea to steal the horse but that she was not serious about following through with it. She said she, Cross and a man named “Lee,” later identified as 22-year-old Leteris Dubose, took the horse and drove it back to a house on Keefer Road in Liberty, where the photo was taken.

The horse was found disassembled near a four-wheeler path off of Mosier Road.

Police charged the teen, Cross and Dubose with theft and criminal trespass charges.