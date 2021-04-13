3 charged following report of stolen Xbox and drug arrest in Masury

A photo of Joy Mercado was not available

The incident happened in late March and additional charges were filed in April

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are facing charges after police were called to a house in Masury over a stolen Xbox.

According to a police report, officers were called about 6:04 p.m. March 30 to a home on Ohio Street after a woman there, later identified as 47-year-old Terry DeWitt, told officers that there was a woman in her home with a gun trying to sell an Xbox that DeWitt believed was stolen from her son.

Police say DeShawnn Williams, 32, of Youngstown, told police that the person she got the Xbox from could have stolen it from DeWitt’s son.

Police searched Williams and say they found several suspected narcotics including tramadol, cocaine, ecstasy and alprazolam. They also found a loaded gun in her bag, according to a police report.

Williams was arrested on drug and firearm charges.

Following an investigation, charges were also brought against Williams’ fiance, 21-year-old Joy Mercado and DeWitt.

Mercado was charged with child endangering for bringing her 4-year-old child to the home with Williams, who was in possession of a gun, drugs and stolen property, the report stated.

DeWitt was charged with permitting drug abuse after police say they found marijuana and paraphernalia in the house.