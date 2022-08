HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Three cars were involved in a crash on State Route 46 in Howland shortly before 12 p.m. Saturday.

One man was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

One of the vehicles had children inside, but there are no reported injuries among them.

Police are not sure what caused the crash. The road is currently blocked off.

First News is working to get more information.