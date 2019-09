It happened at the corner of South and Lucius avenues Wednesday afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were hurt in a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon on Youngstown’s south side.

It happened at the corner of South and Lucius avenues.

An SUV was going east on Lucius and ran a red light. The SUV hit a Lincoln, which then hit another car.

The SUV driver and passenger, along with the Lincoln driver, were taken to the hospital.