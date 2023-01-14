LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A portion of Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township is closed Saturday evening after an accident involving three cars.

The accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Churchill Hubbard Road and Belmont Avenue. Northbound lanes of Belmont Avenue are closed, and a detour is directing traffic to Churchill Hubbard Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Liberty police responded to the scene. According to police, three cars were involved. Two of the drivers experienced minor injuries.

Police are working to determine the cause of the accident.