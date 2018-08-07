3 arrested for what Niles Police call a "recurring problem"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - The Niles Police Department has arrested three people for what they say has been a recurring problem.

Sage Trexler-Johnson, 19, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old were also arrested on a curfew charge.

Police say they received a call about a group walking around looking in vehicles after 4 a.m. Tuesday on Lafayette Street.

Upon arriving, officers say they found the boys looking into someone's car with the car door open. When they saw officers, they closed the door and began walking away, according to police.

The officers stopped the boys, they reported finding a bag of change, a necklace and other items that were suspected to be taken from vehicles on Trexler-Johnson.

Trexler-Johnson was taken to Trumbull County Jail, and the juveniles were released to their parents.

Police are asking anyone who believes that there may be something missing from their car to call the police department and make a report, no matter how small, so additional charges can be filed.

The number to call is 330-652-9944.