3 arrested during drug investigation near Warren elementary school

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and two women during a drug raid in Warren on Tuesday.

For two months, TAG agents have been investigating reports of deadly narcotics being sold from a home on the 2800 block of Montgomery Avenue NW, near an elementary school.

On Tuesday, agents served a search warrant at the home and recovered suspected heroin, Naloxone, scales and cash.

Three adults, 33-year-old Drewkena Smith, 46-year-old Dokinda Deems and 25-year-old Jayson Cousins were arrested for unrelated warrants.

They were taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Investigators say there were seven children in the home at the time.

