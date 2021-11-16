3 arrested during child welfare check in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were arrested Monday in Warren after police showed up to check on a newborn child.

Officers were called about 2:27 a.m. to a house in the 900 block of East Avenue to check on a baby that may have rolled off of a couch.

When officers arrived, they found several people in the house and a man holding the infant.

The baby’s mother, later identified as 36-year-old Patricia Lukanec, told officers that the baby’s father took her car and $40 and that she told him the baby fell off the couch to get him to bring her car back, according to a police report.

While in the house, officers said they saw suspected drug residue in an ashtray, marijuana, and packaging material on the dining room table.

Police say they also found suspected crack cocaine in Lukanec’s pocket.

Lukanec was arrested on child endangering charges and for an outstanding warrant. Drug charges are pending test results.

A man and woman in the house, Mitchell Bolino, 27, of Niles and Vicky Lucas, 44, of Pennsylvania, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The infant child and a 5-year-old were turned over to relatives.