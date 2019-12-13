3 arrested after police report making undercover drug buys in Niles

Facing charges are Laurie Brown, Charles Palmer and Lamar Sims, Jr.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested three people after they reported making undercover buys of drugs in Niles.

Police reported buying methamphetamine from a house at 1677 Timber Court. Friday, officers served a search warrant there, arresting 46-year-old Laurie Brown (aka Laurie Pizzulo).

She faces a charge of trafficking in drugs.

Police also arrested 47-year-old Charles Palmer on a warrant.

Officers listed Palmer and Brown as living in the home. They said they found suspected methamphetamine there as well as drug paraphernalia.

Officers also joined the TAG drug task force and Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies to search 227 and 215 S. Cedar Ave. Investigators said they also made undercover purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from those locations.

Lamar Sims, Jr., 42, was arrested on a probation violation, according to jail records.