3 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported three additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday and one new death — down from the 11 new cases and three new deaths reported on Tuesday.

The person who died was a 78-year-old woman.

Of the 295 positive cases reported to date, 29 were from long-term care facilities and 62 were from Elkton federal prison.

Of the 31 people who have died, 13 were from long term care facilities and 7 were from the prison.

This data is drawn by the Columbiana County Health District from the Ohio Disease Reporting System daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons later today.